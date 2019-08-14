SUNNER: Advice for incoming freshman from a recent freshman

As a freshman a year ago, I know exactly how all of you incoming students feel as classes are slated to start. Some of you are scared, some are excited.

Let me tell you first, there should be nothing but excitement in your mind. If you don’t think you’ll survive this first year, well, I did, so you’re off to a great start.

As someone who was in the same boat as you last August, here are five pieces of advice to carry with you through the year:

Enjoy the freedom

Congratulations, you’re a free person.

College is the first step in life where you can be fully independent, and you need to enjoy it. Don’t stay cooped up in your dorm. Go out and make friends, participate in activities on campus, and explore the town as well.

One mistake I made last year was not going out on campus enough. Wichita State offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy yourself with activities on campus, whether it be pop-up arcades or bounce houses. Step out of your comfort zone and enjoy your new freedoms.

Buy a planner

This was the worst mistake I made as a freshman.

Get yourself a planner — it’ll be the best decision you make this year. College brings on a whole new level of work and responsibility. Writing down everything on your agenda will save your life. It’ll give you an idea of how to manage your work from day-to-day, something I wish I would’ve taken advantage of.

Make connections

Even though you are still in school, it’s time to start thinking about your future.

Make sure to check out WSU’s Career Development Center for internship and job openings. Get to know your classmates in your field of study because one day you may be working beside them. Also, attend seminars. You never know who you can meet to help you in the future.

As a freshman working for The Sunflower, I was able to make loads of connections in the communication field, from people working at ESPN and other major sports outlets. Overall, don’t be afraid to get your name out there.

Understand procrastination

Not all forms of procrastination are bad. Yep, I said it.

One thing, for me, that took some time getting used to was having different classes from day-to-day. Make sure you keep your syllabi and mark down due dates for everything. Coordinate your time where everything doesn’t have to be due in the same week.

Procrastinate a little, step away from your homework every once in awhile, and enjoy yourself. Burying yourself in your school work can be hurtful, so don’t dwell completely on it.

Set goals

Setting goals for yourself will help lead you to success in college, and in life.

Starting small and working big, just be reliant on yourself for crossing off your goals. Do you want all A’s? Set a goal. Want to meet new people? Make it a goal. Want to build an Iron Man suit? I think you get the idea.

Believe in yourself and make your goals a reality.