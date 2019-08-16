From the editor: Make your voice heard, even when the doors are closed

Welcome to one of the most important years in Wichita State University’s history.

By Thanksgiving, WSU, along with the Kansas Board of Regents, will announce a new university president. This new president will likely pick up where late President John Bardo left off — continuing the expansion of Innovation Campus and bringing even more public-private partnerships to our campus.

Before I continue, I do need to disclose my bias.

As a political science and journalism major, I believe one of the most important things you can do is be civically engaged in every area of your life. And sometimes people make it hard.

There’s a disappointing trend of backdoor negotiations and lack of transparency, not only in government, but at our own university.

Typically, finalists for the university president are disclosed to the public before the Kansas Board of Regents hold their vote to select the new president.

That’s no longer the case with a closed search.

With this in mind, I urge you to make your voice heard.

The Sunflower’s main priority this year is to inform you, the reader, as best we can, so you can have a full understanding and a voice during this most important of times at our university.

We promise to keep you informed even well after the new president is announced, as we have been since our founding in 1896.

One of my favorite quotes comes from The Washington Post; “Democracy dies in darkness,” and that’s true, even just at a university level.

When the doors are closed, make your voice even louder. Make sure that they can hear you, loud and clear.

And again, welcome to Wichita State University.