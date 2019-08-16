ICT on a Dime

Lisa, Olivia and Brielle Parsons look at the Chihuly glass floor piece during a free entry Saturday on August 10 at the Wichita Art Museum.

When you’re not in class or cramming for exams, here’s where to go in Wichita that won’t break the bank. From casual Saturday hangs to night life, we have you covered.

XY

Gays and theys, this one’s for you. XY is Wichita’s premiere LGBTQ+ nightclub in town. Unlike other nightclubs that demand hefty cover charges on top of their already pricey drinks, XY is free for 21 and ups every single weekend.

Not only is the free entry good for your wallet, it’s also good for business. Without fail, XY is always popping off on the weekends with enthusiastic and dedicated patrons packing the dance floor and making it one of the most enjoyable clubs in the city.

Located in the heart of downtown Wichita right off of Douglas, there’s plenty of parking and restaurants galore at your disposal. XY’s DJ plays a solid amount of throwbacks, bangers, and powerful anthems to make any weekend a gay getaway.

Do It Yourself Makers and Creators Association (DIYMCA)

The newest venue for ICT’s roaring art scene, Do It Yourself Makers and Creators Association, or DIYMCA, showcases local talent with a twist — most of their shows are benefits for local causes.

DIYMCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving local artists a safe and inclusive space to share their voice. Just in August, they have five shows planned benefitting organizations such as Positive Directions, Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, Planned Parenthood, and WIN. Most of their shows are donation based, all ages, and sober — a refreshing and necessary step in the right direction to protect and preserve young artistry in Wichita.

Wichita Art Museum on Saturdays

One of the most prestigious and decorated museums in Wichita, the Wichita Art Museum lets Wichitans spend their weekend in style without breaking the bank — at all. Thanks to generous donors, the WAM is completely free and open to the public every Saturday. Bring your family, friends, or even a date and marvel at the Chihuly glass bridge, gorgeous outdoor sculptures, and a rotating display of fine art.

WAM is constantly hosting fun and free events for the public, from outdoor movie showings to nights at the museum. Right now, they’re featuring a must-see exhibition titled Light & Shadow, by artists Alyson Shotz and Kumi Yamashita. The exhibition is ethereal and dreamy — specializing in manipulating light to create whimsical illusions.

Emo Night at WAVE/Barleycorn’s

Break out your old band t-shirts and checkered Vans. We’re “Taking Back Wednesday” with Emo Night, and believe me, it’s not a phase. Emo nights are the cult tradition that have taken over the country, spurred by adults who realized they never really got over their emo phase from middle school.

Wave and Barleycorn’s are the latest venues in town joining the Wednesday night emo spree, featuring no cover, drink specials, and all the pop punk you could ever want on a weeknight.

Karaoke

It’s time to bring your best shower and stoplight performances to the stage, y’all. Regardless of if it’s a weekend or a weekday, there’s always a place in ICT that will let your little karaoke-loving heart shine.

Venues like Wave, Club Boomerang, and Headshots have weekly karaoke nights, but if you’re a karaoke diehard, The Stop is your place to go. They have free karaoke every single night starting at 9 p.m. The staff is kind and enthusiastic, and you can often find them belting karaoke hits themselves. The Stop is a hidden gem of ICT nightlife, worthy of accolades and applause.