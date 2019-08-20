The College of Education shows their moves in competition against other colleges. Students competed at the Clash of the Colleges on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University.

Welcome to the best/worst week of your life

RecFest

Tuesday, August 20, 6-8 p.m. Heskett Center Gymnasium

The official blurb for this event features suspicious phrases like “good health” and “well-being.” Given its location, I fear exercise might feature prominently in the itinerary. Be warned.

Beach Party

Wednesday, August 21, 7-9 p.m. Heskett Center Pool Patio

A fun party at one of Kansas’ many well-known beaches. Sounds plausible.

RSC Unplugged featuring Miguel Antonio

Wednesday, August 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. RSC Starbucks

The inaugural session of this weekly WSU staple is a great introduction to campus life for first year students, and a welcome respite from the hectic first week pace.

Shocker Resource Fair

Wednesday, August 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Shocker Hall Plaza

This event is a must see if you’re looking to be involved on campus. Yes, it is a tabling event. Yawn. But it is also a one stop shop for student organizations, and to sweeten the pot, there is a prize drawing for attendees who visit 10 or more tables.

Foam Drop Dance Party

Thursday, August 22, 9 p.m.-12:00 a.m. RSC East Courtyard

The Foam Drop Dance Party is a rite of passage for WSU introverts. As a freshman, I spent a self-conscious evening struggling unsuccessfully to make physical contact with a bubble. You won’t want to miss out on this one. Jokes aside, go for the company, not the bubbles.

College of Fine Arts Root Beer Blast

Thursday, August 22, 4:30 p.m. McKnight Plaza

This event features root beer, ice cream and the combination of the two. I must say it is aptly named. If you like root beer there are admittedly worse things you could do with your time.

Escape Room

Thursday, August 22, 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Ablah Library Room 125

Apparently people love escape rooms. Personally, I already feel trapped. But if you desire some additional confinement, visit Ablah this Thursday.

Clash of the Colleges

Friday, August 23, 4 p.m. Cessna Stadium

Oh, the crushing obligation of Clash. This event cannot be ignored. If you are a STEM major with an irrepressible proclivity for screaming, you’ll have a blast.

Black Student Union Welcome Cookout

Saturday, August 24, 6 p.m. Chisholm Creek Park

Don’t miss your chance to meet some of the most active student organizations on campus. If you care about social justice and like cookouts, this is a no-brainer.