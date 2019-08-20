Welcome to the best/worst week of your life
A painfully honest guide to the first week of fall semester.
RecFest
Tuesday, August 20, 6-8 p.m. Heskett Center Gymnasium
The official blurb for this event features suspicious phrases like “good health” and “well-being.” Given its location, I fear exercise might feature prominently in the itinerary. Be warned.
Beach Party
Wednesday, August 21, 7-9 p.m. Heskett Center Pool Patio
A fun party at one of Kansas’ many well-known beaches. Sounds plausible.
RSC Unplugged featuring Miguel Antonio
Wednesday, August 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. RSC Starbucks
The inaugural session of this weekly WSU staple is a great introduction to campus life for first year students, and a welcome respite from the hectic first week pace.
Shocker Resource Fair
Wednesday, August 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Shocker Hall Plaza
This event is a must see if you’re looking to be involved on campus. Yes, it is a tabling event. Yawn. But it is also a one stop shop for student organizations, and to sweeten the pot, there is a prize drawing for attendees who visit 10 or more tables.
Foam Drop Dance Party
Thursday, August 22, 9 p.m.-12:00 a.m. RSC East Courtyard
The Foam Drop Dance Party is a rite of passage for WSU introverts. As a freshman, I spent a self-conscious evening struggling unsuccessfully to make physical contact with a bubble. You won’t want to miss out on this one. Jokes aside, go for the company, not the bubbles.
College of Fine Arts Root Beer Blast
Thursday, August 22, 4:30 p.m. McKnight Plaza
This event features root beer, ice cream and the combination of the two. I must say it is aptly named. If you like root beer there are admittedly worse things you could do with your time.
Escape Room
Thursday, August 22, 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Ablah Library Room 125
Apparently people love escape rooms. Personally, I already feel trapped. But if you desire some additional confinement, visit Ablah this Thursday.
Clash of the Colleges
Friday, August 23, 4 p.m. Cessna Stadium
Oh, the crushing obligation of Clash. This event cannot be ignored. If you are a STEM major with an irrepressible proclivity for screaming, you’ll have a blast.
Black Student Union Welcome Cookout
Saturday, August 24, 6 p.m. Chisholm Creek Park
Don’t miss your chance to meet some of the most active student organizations on campus. If you care about social justice and like cookouts, this is a no-brainer.
