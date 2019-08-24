PHOTOS: College of Applied Studies becomes 2019’s clash champions

Khanh Nguyen, Photographer|August 24, 2019

Gallery|15 Photos
Students from the College of Applied Studies cheer for their dean during the first competition in Clash of the Colleges. The event was held on Friday, Aug. 23 at Cessna Stadium.