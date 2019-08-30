PHOTOS: Empty Bowls Workshop brings involvement to help benefit the Kansas Food Bank
Porter Jones works on his bowl at the hand building area. Empty Bowls was hosted by WSU Ceramics Guild, Ceramics Media, and ADCI at Henrion Hall on Aug 28, 2019.
Wheel Throwing is one of the main techniques in Ceramics. At Empty Bowls, you can make your bowl with either Wheel Throwing or Hand Building. The event was held at Henrion Hall on Aug 28, 2019.
WSU Studio Art alum Andres Levaggi Villanueva works on a bowl during Empty Bowls. Empty Bowls Chili Cook-off is in collaboration with the WSU Ceramics Guild, Ceramics Media, and ADCI.
Empty Bowls Chili Cook-off is in collaboration with the WSU Ceramics Guild, Ceramics Media, and the School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. The event was held at Henrion Hall on Aug 28, 2019.
Fallon Navaro helps out an attendee during Empty Bowls. The bowls from the event will be donated to the Empty Bowls Chili Cook-off fundraiser on October 5 to benefit the Kansas Food Bank.
Christian Collions helps out an attendee during Empty Bowls. The event was held at Henrion Hall on Aug 28, 2019.
Paulette Zell works on her bowl at the wheel throwing station during Empty Bowls. Paulette graduted from the Ceramics program at WSU in 1971.
Baby bunny Aspen chills out in the sun after working on his/her/their bowl. She's not too happy with how they turned out. Empty Bowls was held at Henrion Hall on Aug 28, 2019.
