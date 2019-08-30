PHOTOS: Multicultural Greek Council hosts 2019 Yard Step event

Easton Thompson, Photographer|August 30, 2019

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Mohamed Dia keeps beat by clapping and stepping in unison with Alpha Phi Alpha brothers on Aug. 29 outside of the Rhatigan Student Center. The performance was part of the Multicultural Greek Council Yard Step event.

    Easton Thompson

    Mohamed+Dia+keeps+beat+by+clapping+and+stepping+in+unison+with+Alpha+Phi+Alpha+brothers+on+Aug.+29+outside+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center.+The+performance+was+part+of+the+Multicultural+Greek+Council+Yard+Step+event.

  • Charles Williams keeps pace with Alpha Phi Alpha brothers during their Yard Step performance on Aug. 29 at WSU's main campus.

    Easton Thompson

    Charles+Williams+keeps+pace+with+Alpha+Phi+Alpha+brothers+during+their+Yard+Step+performance+on+Aug.+29+at+WSU%27s+main+campus.

  • Jalen Allen dances and steps with Kappa Alpha Psi brothers during the MGC Yard Step event on Aug. 29 just north of the Rhatigan Student Center.

    Easton Thompson

    Jalen+Allen+dances+and+steps+with+Kappa+Alpha+Psi+brothers+during+the+MGC+Yard+Step+event+on+Aug.+29+just+north+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center.

  • Caleb Strong blows a whistle while performing with Alpha Phi Alpha brothers during the Multicultural Greek Council Yard Step show on Aug. 29 at WSU's main campus.

    Easton Thompson

    Caleb+Strong+blows+a+whistle+while+performing+with+Alpha+Phi+Alpha+brothers+during+the+Multicultural+Greek+Council+Yard+Step+show+on+Aug.+29+at+WSU%27s+main+campus.

  • Phi Nu Pi members step in unison with Kappa Alpha psi Jalen Allen and Brandon Foreman during the MGC Yard Step event on Aug. 29 outside of the Rhatigan Student Center on Wichita State's main campus.

    Easton Thompson

    Phi+Nu+Pi+members+step+in+unison+with+Kappa+Alpha+psi+Jalen+Allen+and+Brandon+Foreman+during+the+MGC+Yard+Step+event+on+Aug.+29+outside+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center+on+Wichita+State%27s+main+campus.

  • Phi Nu Pi member Malachi Hibler steps with Kappa Alpha Psi members during their performance at the Multicultural Greek Council Yard Step event on Aug. 29 on Wichita State's main campus.

    Easton Thompson

    Phi+Nu+Pi+member+Malachi+Hibler+steps+with+Kappa+Alpha+Psi+members+during+their+performance+at+the+Multicultural+Greek+Council+Yard+Step+event+on+Aug.+29+on+Wichita+State%27s+main+campus.

  • Matt Jean-Pierre and Brandon Foreman step in unison during their Kappa Alpha Psi performance for the MGC Yard Step event on Aug. 29 north of the Rhatigan Student Center.

    Easton Thompson

    Matt+Jean-Pierre+and+Brandon+Foreman+step+in+unison+during+their+Kappa+Alpha+Psi+performance+for+the+MGC+Yard+Step+event+on+Aug.+29+north+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center.

  • Delta Sigma Theta Sorority members Mosaic Griffin, Anisia Brumley and Brielle Terrell step together during the MGC Yard Step event on Aug. 29 outside of the Rhatigan Student Center.

    Easton Thompson

    Delta+Sigma+Theta+Sorority+members+Mosaic+Griffin%2C+Anisia+Brumley+and+Brielle+Terrell+step+together+during+the+MGC+Yard+Step+event+on+Aug.+29+outside+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center.

  • Anisia Brumley calls out for the crowd during the Multicultural Greek Council Yard Step event on Aug. 29 north of the Rhatigan Student Center.

    Easton Thompson

    Anisia+Brumley+calls+out+for+the+crowd+during+the+Multicultural+Greek+Council+Yard+Step+event+on+Aug.+29+north+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center.

  • Brielle Terrell dances and steps with her sisters during their performance for the MGC Yard Step event on Aug. 29 outside of the Rhatigan Student Center.

    Easton Thompson

    Brielle+Terrell+dances+and+steps+with+her+sisters+during+their+performance+for+the+MGC+Yard+Step+event+on+Aug.+29+outside+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center.

  • Delta Sigma Theta Sorority members step in unison during their performance for the MGC Yard Step event on Aug. 29 outside of the Rhatigan Student Center.

    Easton Thompson

    Delta+Sigma+Theta+Sorority+members+step+in+unison+during+their+performance+for+the+MGC+Yard+Step+event+on+Aug.+29+outside+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center.

  • Patrick Calhoun and Brian Harris sing and chant together during their Phi Beta Epsilon performance for the Multicultural Greek Council Yard Step show on Aug. 29 outside of the Rhatigan Student Center. The Fraternity brothers

    Easton Thompson

    Patrick+Calhoun+and+Brian+Harris+sing+and+chant+together+during+their+Phi+Beta+Epsilon+performance+for+the+Multicultural+Greek+Council+Yard+Step+show+on+Aug.+29+outside+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center.+The+Fraternity+brothers

  • Brian Harris yells to the crowd during the MGC Yard Step show on Aug. 29 outside of the Rhatigan Student Center.

    Easton Thompson

    Brian+Harris+yells+to+the+crowd+during+the+MGC+Yard+Step+show+on+Aug.+29+outside+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center.

  • Patrick Calhoun and Brian Harris perform their Phi Beta Epsilon step routine during the Multicultural Greek Council Yard Step show on Aug. 29 outside of the Rhatigan Student Center.

    Easton Thompson

    Patrick+Calhoun+and+Brian+Harris+perform+their+Phi+Beta+Epsilon+step+routine+during+the+Multicultural+Greek+Council+Yard+Step+show+on+Aug.+29+outside+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center.

  • Patrick Calhoun and Brian Harris perform their Phi Beta Epsilon step routine during the Multicultural Greek Council Yard Step show on Aug. 29 outside of the Rhatigan Student Center.

    Easton Thompson

    Patrick+Calhoun+and+Brian+Harris+perform+their+Phi+Beta+Epsilon+step+routine+during+the+Multicultural+Greek+Council+Yard+Step+show+on+Aug.+29+outside+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right