PHOTOS: Ultimate Frisbee Club makes a comeback at WSU

Captain John Mercer looks for the disk that captain David Jochems passes through his guard to a teammate during a Wichita State University Ultimate Frisbee Club practice on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park. This practice was the first of the year for the club.
John Mercer releases his throw past David Jochems toward a teammate downfield during a scrimmage at the Wichita State University Ultimate Frisbee Club's first practice of the year on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park.
Coach Kristoffer Broadley (center) stands with Wichita State Ultimate Frisbee Club recruits during their first practice of the year on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park. Broadley is not a WSU student but has previous coaching experience in the sport.
Captains David Jochems and John Mercer give instruction to potential Wichita State Ultimate Frisbee Club recruits on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park. This was the first practice of the year for the club and they are looking for more members.
Leave a Reply