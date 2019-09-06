PHOTOS: Ultimate Frisbee Club makes a comeback at WSU

Easton Thompson, Photographer|September 6, 2019

  • Captain John Mercer looks for the disk that captain David Jochems passes through his guard to a teammate during a Wichita State University Ultimate Frisbee Club practice on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park. This practice was the first of the year for the club.

  • John Mercer signals that he is ready to begin the scrimmage at the Wichita State University Ultimate Frisbee Club's first practice of the year on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park.

  • Coach Kristoffer Broadley catches a disc during drills at the Wichita State Ultimate Frisbee Club's first practice of the year on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park.

  • John Mercer releases his throw past David Jochems toward a teammate downfield during a scrimmage at the Wichita State University Ultimate Frisbee Club's first practice of the year on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park.

  • Coach Kristoffer Broadley reaches out for an incoming disc during drills at the Wichita State Ultimate Frisbee Club's first practice of the year on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park.

  • Captain John Mercer guards captain David Jochems during a Wichita State University Ultimate Frisbee Club practice on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park. This practice was the first of the year for the club.

  • Freshman Joel Geddie reaches for a disc that slipped through his grasp during the Wichita State Ultimate Frisbee Club's first practice of the year on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park.

  • Sophomore engineering student Aiden Allenbach leaps to catch a disc during drills at the Wichita State Ultimate Frisbee Club's first practice of the year on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park.

  • Coach Kristoffer Broadley (center) stands with Wichita State Ultimate Frisbee Club recruits during their first practice of the year on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park. Broadley is not a WSU student but has previous coaching experience in the sport.

  • Captains David Jochems and John Mercer give instruction to potential Wichita State Ultimate Frisbee Club recruits on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park. This was the first practice of the year for the club and they are looking for more members.

