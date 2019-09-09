PHOTOS: First football game at Cessna Stadium in 33 years

Eman McNeal, a senior tight end for the Bulldogs, runs the ball to the end zone while senior James Cox, a linebacker, and junior Quante Hayden, a defensive back, move to tackle. The game between the McPherson Bulldogs and the Langston Lions took place on Sept. 7 at Cessna Stadium.
Langston University's marching band section leaders lean in formation during their halftime performance on Sept. 7
Gregory Cole, president of the Black Chamber of Commerce, laughs with Willie Jeffries as they walk off the field at halftime. Jeffries was inducted into the Black Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame.
Dr. Marche Fleming-Randle, vice president of diversity and community engagement at Wichita State, hugs Willie Jeffries, receiver of the Black Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame award, during halftime of the game on Sept. 7 at Cessna Stadium.
Ed Crouch, a senior quarterback for the McPherson Bulldogs, throws the ball to a teammate while senior linebacker, Christopher Pogi, jumps to block the ball mid-flight.
Freshman quarterback, Jordan Cooper, runs the ball around defenders during the first quarter of the game against the Bulldogs.
Willie Jeffries (right) receives his Black Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame award during the McPherson Bulldog and Langston University football game on Sept. 7 at Cessna Stadium.
Willie Jeffries waves to the crowd during his award ceremony at halftime of the game between McPherson College and Langston University on Sept. 7 at Cessna Stadium.
Langston University's drum section drops low during their halftime performance on Sept. 7.
The colorguard for Langston University, Flash of Fire, wave their flags while the marching band plays in the back of the stands.
Langston University's marching band, directed by Taylor Byrne, perform in the stands before the start of the game against the McPherson Bulldogs.
Fans from McPherson College and Langston University shop at different vendors selling their products behind Cessna Stadium prior to kickoff on Sept. 7.
Fans from McPherson College and Langston University shop at different vendors selling their products behind Cessna Stadium prior to kickoff on Sept. 7. An AVON representative was available at one of the tables.
