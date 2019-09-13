PHOTOS: The Ulrich Museum’s Fall Exhibition brings new art to campus
Sean Heaton takes a look at '13 Follies' by Hungarian artist Levente Sulyok. The Ulrich Museum of Art hosted an opening reception for the Fall exhibition on September 12, 2019.
The Ulrich introduces the newest suite of exhibitions on display this fall at Wichita State. The opening reception was held on September 12, 2019 at Ulrich Museum.
Guests gather around during the art exhibition opening. The event was hosted by the Ulrich Museum of Art on September 12, 2019.
The Fall exhibition features a variety of artwork. Pictured: Soneware Teapot by John Neely.
Malcolm Smith's Beon Cloud Scoop is one of many art pieces featured at the Fall exhibition. The opening was hosted by Ulrich Museum of Art on September 12, 2019.
The Fall exhibition features a variety of artwork. From ceramics and painting to mixed media, the Ulrich hosted a reception on September 12, 2019.
Grad student Christian Collions looks at a set of ceramics art during the exhibition opening. The event was held by the Ulrich Museum of Art on September 12, 2019.
