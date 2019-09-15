PHOTOS: WSU swept by VCU Rams
Freshman Kayce Litzau goes back to pass a ball during the final set of the game against VCU.
Morgan Anderson
Wichita State's Kayce Litzau jumps above the net to push the ball over VCU defenders.
Morgan Anderson
Freshman Sina Uluave returns a serve during the first set against the VCU Rams. The game took place on September 13, 2019 at Koch Arena.
Morgan Anderson
Freshman Kayce Litzau sets the ball to Junior Emma Wright for a kill.
Morgan Anderson
Setter Kayce Litzau jumps to set the ball to Chinelo Ogogor during the first set of the game against the VCU Rams.
Morgan Anderson
Freshman Kayce Litzau sets the ball to Junior Emma Wright for a kill.
Morgan Anderson
Wichita State's McKayla Wuensch goes up to set the ball during the game against VCU on Sept. 13.
Morgan Anderson
Wichita State's Lily Liekweg returns the ball during the game against VCU.
Morgan Anderson
Freshman Sophia Rohling spikes towards VCU blockers during the second set of the game against the Rams.
Wichita State's Sina Uluave goes up to serve to the VCU Rams on September 13, 2019.
Freshman Sophia Rohling spikes towards VCU blockers during the second set of the game against the Rams.
Morgan Anderson
Freshman hitter Chinelo Ogogor spikes the ball while VCU defenders go up for a double block.
Wichita State's Nicole Anderson goes up for a spike against the VCU Rams on September 13, 2019.
Morgan Anderson
Wichita State's Chinelo Ogogor spikes over VCU defenders.
Morgan Anderson
Freshman Arianna Arjomand celebrates with her teammates after scoring against the VCU Rams.
Morgan Anderson
