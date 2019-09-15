PHOTOS: WSU swept by VCU Rams

Morgan Anderson, Photographer|September 14, 2019

  • Freshman Kayce Litzau goes back to pass a ball during the final set of the game against VCU.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Wichita State's Kayce Litzau jumps above the net to push the ball over VCU defenders.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Freshman Sina Uluave returns a serve during the first set against the VCU Rams. The game took place on September 13, 2019 at Koch Arena.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Freshman Kayce Litzau sets the ball to Junior Emma Wright for a kill.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Setter Kayce Litzau jumps to set the ball to Chinelo Ogogor during the first set of the game against the VCU Rams.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Freshman Kayce Litzau sets the ball to Junior Emma Wright for a kill.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Wichita State's McKayla Wuensch goes up to set the ball during the game against VCU on Sept. 13.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Wichita State's Lily Liekweg returns the ball during the game against VCU.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Freshman Sophia Rohling spikes towards VCU blockers during the second set of the game against the Rams.

  • Wichita State's Sina Uluave goes up to serve to the VCU Rams on September 13, 2019.

  • Freshman Sophia Rohling spikes towards VCU blockers during the second set of the game against the Rams.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Freshman hitter Chinelo Ogogor spikes the ball while VCU defenders go up for a double block.

  • Wichita State's Nicole Anderson goes up for a spike against the VCU Rams on September 13, 2019.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Wichita State's Chinelo Ogogor spikes over VCU defenders.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Freshman Arianna Arjomand celebrates with her teammates after scoring against the VCU Rams.

    Morgan Anderson

