PHOTOS: Shockers After Dark brings free fun to the Rhatigan Student Center

Khanh Nguyen, Photographer|September 14, 2019

  • Lily Guillen gets a glow in the dark face paint during Shockers After Dark. The event was hosted by Student Affairs Friday evening at the RSC.

    Khánh Nguyễn

    Khánh Nguyễn

  • Student Affairs hosted Shockers After Dark Friday evening at the RSC. Activities included BINGO, poker tournament, karaoke, and more.

    Khánh Nguyễn

    Khánh Nguyễn

  • Farhan Halil sings 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran during Shockers After Dark. Karaoke was among many activities featured at the event. It was hosted by Student Affairs on Friday evening in the RSC.

    Khánh Nguyễn

    Khánh Nguyễn

    Khánh Nguyễn

  • Madison Lloyd gets a temporary tattoo during Shockers After Dark. The event was hosted by Student Affairs Friday evening at the RSC.

    Khánh Nguyễn

  • Student Affairs hosted Shockers After Dark Friday evening at the RSC. Activities included rock painting, poker tournament, karaoke, and more.

    Khánh Nguyễn

  • Charles Christenbury dances during Shockers After Dark. The event was hosted by Student Affairs Friday evening at the RSC.

    Khánh Nguyễn

  • Spiritual energy coach, Genie Brazell, does an intuitive reading with a student. Shockers After Dark was held Friday evening in the RSC.

    Khánh Nguyễn

