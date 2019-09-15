PHOTOS: Shockers After Dark brings free fun to the Rhatigan Student Center
Lily Guillen gets a glow in the dark face paint during Shockers After Dark. The event was hosted by Student Affairs Friday evening at the RSC.
Student Affairs hosted Shockers After Dark Friday evening at the RSC. Activities included BINGO, poker tournament, karaoke, and more.
Farhan Halil sings 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran during Shockers After Dark. Karaoke was among many activities featured at the event. It was hosted by Student Affairs on Friday evening in the RSC.
Madison Lloyd gets a temporary tattoo during Shockers After Dark. The event was hosted by Student Affairs Friday evening at the RSC.
Charles Christenbury dances during Shockers After Dark. The event was hosted by Student Affairs Friday evening at the RSC.
Spiritual energy coach, Genie Brazell, does an intuitive reading with a student. Shockers After Dark was held Friday evening in the RSC.
