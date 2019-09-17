PHOTOS: “Love Me or Leave Me” play will be performed Sept. 18-22 at Welsbacher Theatre

Easton Thompson, Photographer|September 17, 2019

  • Julian Cornejo (Paul) ensures Ciaran Schaedtler (Jesse) and Trevor Seyl (Parker) that the couple should trust in the process of reviewing their past during the "Love Me or Leave Me" rehearsal on Sept. 16 in the Welsbacher Theatre. The play will be shown from Sept. 18-22 in the Welsbacher Theatre at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex.

    Easton Thompson

  • Ciaran Schaedtler (Jesse) smiles while Trevor Seyl (Parker) proposes during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. Julian Cornejo (Paul) and Ariel Glorsky (Nancy) react to the couple's memory as it unfolds. The play focuses on a couple and the good and bad of the relationship throughout their time together.

    Easton Thompson

  • Ariel Glorsky (Nancy) reads lines during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. In the story, Glorsky's character works for a company helping couples by showing them both the good and bad moments of their past.

    Easton Thompson

  • Ciaran Schaedtler (Jesse) looks to Trevor Seyl (Parker) during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. In the story, the couple is trying to decide whether or not to get a divorce.

    Easton Thompson

  • Julian Cornejo (Paul) and Ariel Glorsky (Nancy) speak to cast members during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. In the story, the two work for a company helping couples by showing them both the good and bad moments of their past.

    Easton Thompson

  • Ciaran Schaedtler (Jesse) receives ink as a birthday present from Trevor Seyl (Parker) as Julian Cornejo (Paul) and Ariel Glorsky (Nancy) watch during the "Love Me or Leave Me" rehearsal on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre.

    Easton Thompson

  • Trevor Seyl (Parker) stands beside Ciaran Schaedtler (Jesse) who thanks Seyl's character for giving him a typewriter during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. Julian Cornejo (Paul) and Ariel Glorsky (Nancy) watch the couple as the memory unfolds in the play.

    Easton Thompson

  • Trevor Seyl (Parker) and Ariel Glorsky (Nancy) look to a cast member during a scene at the rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre.

    Easton Thompson

  • Ariel Glorsky (Nancy) shrugs to her cast member Julian Cornejo (Paul) during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. In the story, the two work for a company helping couples by showing them both the good and bad moments of their past.

    Easton Thompson

  • Ciaran Schaedtler (Jesse) looks to Trevor Seyl (Parker) during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. The scene shows a flashback of when the two first met and planned a date.

    Easton Thompson

  • Ciaran Schaedtler (Jesse) shakes hands with Trevor Seyl (Parker) during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. The scene shows a flashback of when the two first met and planned a date.

    Easton Thompson

  • Julian Cornejo (Paul) looks to a cast member during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. In the story, Cornejo's character works for a company helping couples by showing them both the good and bad moments of their past.

    Easton Thompson

  • Ariel Glorsky (Nancy) reads lines from a script during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. In the story, Glorsky's character works for a company helping couples by showing them both the good and bad moments of their past.

    Easton Thompson

  • Ciaran Schaedtler (Jesse) looks to Trevor Seyl (Parker) during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. In the scene, the two struggle to see each other's perspective on the past, present and future of their relationship.

    Easton Thompson

  • Ciaran Schaedtler (Jesse) shows Trevor Seyl (Parker) his ring which confirms that Jesse has moved on from their past relationship during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. The play will be shown from Sept. 18-22 in the Welsbacher Theatre at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex.

    Easton Thompson

  • Senior filmmaking student Emily Kirkman watches the rehearsal of her play "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. The play focuses on a couple and the good and bad of the relationship throughout their time together.

    Easton Thompson

