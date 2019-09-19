REVIEW: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ debuts at Roxy’s Downtown with hearty humor

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” is an autobiographical musical based on the life of Jonathan Larson, the man who wrote “Rent.” Despite its seemingly modest appearance in the form of minimalistic costuming, casting, and set design, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” provides a cathartic experience for anyone dealing with the anxiety or uncertainty of chasing their dreams.

The musical begins with a darkened stage and a persistent ticking sound. After several ticks, the narrator and main character, Johnny, affirms the audience that this is not a technical error, but rather, the sound of his mounting anxiety. Johnny explains to the audience that he’s torn between settling for a corporate job that comes with stability and money — a notion that manifests itself in the form of the character of Mike — and his dream, which is to write music for the rest of his life.

Both the musical numbers and dialogue are rapid-fire and quick-witted. There’s a lot of sharp wordplay and breaking of the fourth wall that could go right over audience members’ heads if they’re not fully engaged. There’s a particular scene in which Mike brings Johnny into his workplace to help him jumpstart his corporate career, but Johnny doesn’t want to take it seriously — his mind is already set on writing music.

Throughout the scene, shallow business buzzwords and half-baked corporate jargon are slung around with great frequency. This scene, amongst many others, is humorous. It also serves as Larson reminding the audience that if someone is set on their dream, tearing them away from those and getting them to settle for something else, is an impossible task.

Larson himself tragically died a premature death at 35 due to a misdiagnosed aortic dissection. He died the night before “Rent” premiered off-Broadway. Before his death, Larson visited doctors several times due to an abnormal heart rate and shortness of breath, which they diagnosed as anxiety.

Due to his untimely death, Larson never got to see the full potential of his greatest work. Taking in this context, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” serves as a haunting reminder that life itself is uncertain, but finding certainty through dream fulfillment is in and of itself a North Star.

Many college students are uncertain about their future, fearing that they might choose the wrong path. Rick Bumgardner, artistic director at Roxy’s Downtown, addressed this parallel with the same question he asks his actors each time they take on a role:

“Who are you? What do you want? What’s your purpose? If you can answer these three questions, you will be fulfilled and happy.”

It’s no surprise that Johnny’s character arc is shaped around these three uncertainties, which he wrestles with in both internal and external monologue. Fittingly, the musical ends without any promise of certainty or future success.

Audiences know that Johnny eventually goes on to write “Rent,” but the musical never shows the aftermath of his choices —nor does it show the success and legacy he left behind. This element of uncertainty is a key component that Bumgardner wants to see in the upcoming film adaptation of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” directed by “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“The movie should continue to celebrate the joy of Jonathan staying with his purpose,” Bumgardner said. “The musical should feel unfinished —it doesn’t have a ‘happily ever after’ ending.”

Although there is a tragedy to be found at the end of Jonathan Larson’s life, the main purpose of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is to show that life is full of uncertainty. Throughout the musical, Johnny is constantly asking himself questions: “Should I settle for the job? Do I want to stay with Susan? Is my dream worth living in constant discomfort?”

Although these questions present themselves in the form of humor, there is a hearty takeaway at the center of the musical served with the exigency of Larson’s untimely death —nothing in life is guaranteed or predictable, but if one can stick to their dreams and their purpose in life, the journey along the way is worth it.