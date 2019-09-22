OPINION: Trump’s false Twitter bravado is funny

I personally find President Donald Trump’s Twitter account contextually funny when he tries to get a rise out of various different news organizations and individuals. On top of his fixation on never being wrong, this shows Trump’s true character as a troll. The situation with Hurricane Dorian last month was no different.

After what seemed like an innocuous tweet warning people to be careful of the coming storm, Trump received a correction from the National Weather Service Birmingham Alabama. The various conflicts that proceeded, in my opinion, were hilarious.

The whole ordeal makes him look like an egotistical and obstinate man trying, and failing, to not admit a simple mistake. All he needed to do following the correction from NWS Birmingham was say, “I apologize, Alabama should not have been included in the previous tweet.” He was unwilling to do so.

The trolling itself came in various forms, from insults to calling out specific journalists. Per usual, he also threw out the term “fake news” at people who were doing a credible job correcting him. Also, during the whole event, he, or someone who works under him, sharpied across a map to seemingly justify his claims that Alabama would be affected — despite that being a federal crime.

I find humor in the fact that the president of the United States, the person regarded as the most powerful in our nation, allegedly used a sharpie to try and save face for a mistake. I find his false bravado funny — the way he never backs down, even when it is painfully obvious that he is wrong.

It, in part, reminds me of a schoolyard bully who makes incorrect and misleading comments just to get a rise out of someone. He is, whether consciously or unconsciously, trying to get a rise out of the media, which wholeheartedly takes the bait.

I think the reasoning behind Trump’s refusal to admit he’s wrong is partially because of his ego, but primarily for his supporters. Trump is, to his supporters, a rejection of and a reaction towards standard media (among other things).

He regards almost all news media as fake news, despite the general inaccuracy of his claims. So, no matter the mistakes Trump makes, he cannot and will not admit that he is wrong, as doing so would destroy his image.

This fixation on being right comes from, in my opinion, a general distrust of government and the establishment in general. For various reasons, Republicans will take him over alternatives — even inside the Republican party. It’s because of his outsider status.