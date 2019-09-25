OPINION: As Kavanaugh allegations resurface, political tension continues to grow

Judicial confirmation, the process of the Senate approving appointment members to judge positions, are a key point of importance within President Donald Trump’s administration. So it comes as no surprise that Trump’s second Supreme Court nomination was just as controversial as his presidency.

After an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations by fellow Yale Alumnae Dr. Christine Ford and Deborah Ramirez, calls for his appointment to be overturned and a tense Senate confirmation hearing that included testimony from both Ford and the appointee himself, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court in October of last year. Since then, another allegation against Kavanaugh has resurfaced, as well as further details into the past investigation.

This allegation, however, is not new. Rather, it is a further explored account of Ramirez’ original claim against Kavanaugh. Unlike Ford, since Ramirez did not testify before the Senate Judiciary committee, those set to confirm Kavanaugh took little from her allegation.

Ramierz alleges that Kavanaugh put his genitals in her face at a college party their first year at Yale. Maintaining his position in regard to fake news, President Trump responded to the release of the allegation through a tweet, assuming that the media, in all forms, is attempting to pressure Kavanaugh into more left-leaning decisions to prevent his impeachment. This, however, further shows the lack of regard the current president feels towards women, as Kavanaugh has now been accused by two women of sexual assault, and another recent release shows the FBI’s lack of investigation into the original claim.

Since Kavanaugh’s confirmation, reports detailed by CNN, The New York Times, and other prominent news outlets show a massive lack of investigation conducted by the FBI around the allegations made by Ford and Ramirez. Sources within the government explained that they were given a narrow scope of investigation, not even looking into an entire third allegation, nor interviewing Ford or Kavanaugh himself, or Kavanaugh’s other male peers from his time at Yale.

This minimal investigation is assumed to be fueled by the Republican’s strict definition of a “credible allegation” as well as the Senate’s willingness, or unwillingness, to review the 45 page FBI report. Despite the reason behind the narrow scope, the FBI investigation proved to be inefficient and more harmful than good, making sexual assault survivors like Ford and Ramirez feel unbeleived and lesser of a person, and exposing them to national criticism.

But how are the potential Democratic candidates taking the release of further information surrounding the second allegation? Several key candidates, such as Senator Kamala Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that oversaw Kavanaugh’s original confirmation hearing, are calling for immediate impeachment or removal from the bench. Other candidates backing this opinion include Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, as well as Julian Castro. However, former Vice President Joe Biden called for a further, and proper, investigation by the FBI be done before proceeding with impeachment practices.

Politics in recent years is becoming more polarized by the minute, and the label of Republican and Democrat continues to blind constituents to the truth of the extreme sides of the left and right. There should not be a seated member of the United States Supreme Court, the highest court in the nation and one expected to uphold the highest of American standards and ideals, with two credible allegations of sexual assault and wittness testimony to verify his past actions, no matter the party.

Whether to impeach Justice Kavanaugh is not a political issue, it is a sexual assault issue.