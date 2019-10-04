REVIEW: ‘The Moors’ starts slow, but does not disappoint

"The Moors" explores the roles women play in society. The play will be held at Wilner Auditorium from Oct. 3-6 at 7 p.m.

The show opened with a thunderous “boom,” starling a few audience members and leaving high expectations for the rest of the dark, comedic period piece.

Unfortunately, for the first 30 minutes of the show, I was met with boredom and a handful of yawns from the person sitting to the right of me. The characters told dry lines that were supposed to invoke laughter within the audience, but was only met with a few sporadic chuckles.

“Do I really need to stay and watch this whole show?” I thought.

And the answer was yes, yes I did. And I thank my journalistic sense of responsibility that I did, for if I had left early then I would have missed just how great of a show “The Moors” truly is.

“The Moors” centers around four victorian women who wish to be seen and heard differently from how they normally are. They’re willing to do anything to find their sense of individuality and happiness.

Once the first 30 minutes of the show passed, the actors became more comfortable in their roles and the characters began to unravel. The audience learned about the characters darkest desires and biggest flaws. We were introduced to powerful themes like women empowerment and sexuality, depression, and the difference between love and obsession within a relationship.

These characters who bored me at first, suddenly became interesting and real. The pitiful chuckles turned into hearty laughter, and I scolded myself for ever thinking about leaving the show early.

With love, murder and secrets, “The Moors” is the perfect show to start off spooky season with. It perfectly combined raw, human emotions with a touch of light-heartedness, reminding me of the way I felt after watching “The Addams Family” for the first time –– spooked and content.

“The Moors” will run from Friday-Saturday in Wilner Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to the general public and free to WSU students with ID.