PHOTOS: Garba Night 2019 brings a bright and colorful style of dance to campus

Morgan Anderson and Dylan Harmon, Photographer|October 6, 2019

Dylan Harmon
Patrons dance together during Garba Night on Oct. 5 in the Rhatigan Student Center.