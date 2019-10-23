OPINION: Cheap food alert

As college students, we all know the value of cheap food. It’s the hallmark of the college experience; finding the free and super cheap food around campus.

There are several different food options on campus, but they are fairly unchanging and the prices can vary.

Here’s the tea — the best cheap food on campus is the fraternity and sorority food events.

They usually cost around $5-10 for all you can eat food. There are events for pancakes, quesadillas, nachos, spaghetti, grilled cheese, practically everything.

Every year Greek Life organizations raise thousands of dollars for philanthropies through food events. Not only will you be benefitting from getting to eat a bunch of super cheap food, but you will also be supporting worthy causes at the same time.

Let’s talk logistics of just how good of a deal this is:

This year, Delta Upsilon held NachoFest raising money for Global Service Initiative, their international philanthropy and service project. It was $7 for all you can eat nachos from Fuzzy’s which would normally cost you around $7 for one plate. You could eat as much as you wanted all while supporting a good cause.

Delta Delta Delta will be hosting DHOP on November 1 and 2. $5 for all you can eat pancakes all benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Seriously, guys. These events are such a deal that it’s a huge mistake to pass up.

Chi Sigma Tau is hosting CHI-SADILLAs on Monday (you can buy tickets in the RSC during the lunch hour). $7-8 for all you can eat quesadillas supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.

The best part about these food sales is that they happen just about every semester, and as more Greek organizations establish themselves on campus, the frequency of these sales will probably increase.

I am not telling you to join a greek organization or to even support them, I am simply telling you to take advantage of these amazing deals.