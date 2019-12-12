OPINION: Ight, imma head out
Graduating in four years feels like leaving the party early, so instead, I did it in four-and-a-half.
In my short two-and-a-half years at WSU, I have done quite a bit, but the best part of my college experience has undoubtedly been the people who made it memorable. No one remembers their college years as sitting in a classroom.
Here are some people who immediately come to mind when I look back on my college experience:
Erik Maldonaldo — for coincidentally getting me my first internship. Someone get this man an internship.
Jose Hernandez — for recruiting me to the best fraternity on campus. Someone also get this man an internship.
Miguelangel Gallo — my day-one and the first friend I made in college.
Matthew Kelly — the former editor in chief of The Sunflower, who hired me back in December of 2018.
Kylie Cameron — current editor in chief, who chose me to fill The Sunflower’s newest role: multimedia editor.
Andy Kim — for not only being a great boss and mentor, but a friend as well. Thank you for all the advice, laughter at the office and teaching me the importance of knowing my value.
Kevin Hager and Amy Devault — two ESC professors who inspired my passion for video production and writing. I legit never used a tripod in Hager’s class. Anyone who has taken any of his classes knows what I’m talking about.
My mother — for telling me, “Que me ponga las pilas.” Mama, we made it.
Graduation is a bittersweet feeling that didn’t really hit me until I started typing this out. A part of me feels relieved, but another feels uncertain.
All I’ve known for the last four-and-a-half years is school. As I enter a new chapter of my life, I look back and think of the things that I didn’t do. The only regret I have is letting my speech impediment keep me from saying what I want to say at times.
Sometimes, I think it’s odd how I’m majoring in communication — a major that definitely requires me to talk in front of people. Although my stuttering has always been a personal issue in my life, the fruits of my labor have outweighed this barrier.
Call me crazy, but I believe my talent and passion behind that camera have been strengthened from my hesitation to talk in front of large crowds of people.
I know public speaking is not my strength, so I made sure that I’m good at everything else. So far, it’s worked out for me. Find your strengths, work on them and become the best if not better.
Lastly, I apologize to anyone who has had to hear me talk about cameras for an hour straight — it’s a habit.
“If you can’t be used, you’re useless. Just don’t let them use you till you’re all used up.”
-Kanye West
