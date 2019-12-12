OPINION: Ight, imma head out

Multimedia Editor Eduardo Castillo on the Newseum balcony during The Sunflower's trip to Washington D.C. for the fall national media convention.

Graduating in four years feels like leaving the party early, so instead, I did it in four-and-a-half.

In my short two-and-a-half years at WSU, I have done quite a bit, but the best part of my college experience has undoubtedly been the people who made it memorable. No one remembers their college years as sitting in a classroom.

Here are some people who immediately come to mind when I look back on my college experience:

Erik Maldonaldo — for coincidentally getting me my first internship. Someone get this man an internship.

Jose Hernandez — for recruiting me to the best fraternity on campus. Someone also get this man an internship.

Miguelangel Gallo — my day-one and the first friend I made in college.

Matthew Kelly — the former editor in chief of The Sunflower, who hired me back in December of 2018.

Kylie Cameron — current editor in chief, who chose me to fill The Sunflower’s newest role: multimedia editor.

Andy Kim — for not only being a great boss and mentor, but a friend as well. Thank you for all the advice, laughter at the office and teaching me the importance of knowing my value.

Kevin Hager and Amy Devault — two ESC professors who inspired my passion for video production and writing. I legit never used a tripod in Hager’s class. Anyone who has taken any of his classes knows what I’m talking about.

My mother — for telling me, “Que me ponga las pilas.” Mama, we made it.

Graduation is a bittersweet feeling that didn’t really hit me until I started typing this out. A part of me feels relieved, but another feels uncertain.

All I’ve known for the last four-and-a-half years is school. As I enter a new chapter of my life, I look back and think of the things that I didn’t do. The only regret I have is letting my speech impediment keep me from saying what I want to say at times.

Sometimes, I think it’s odd how I’m majoring in communication — a major that definitely requires me to talk in front of people. Although my stuttering has always been a personal issue in my life, the fruits of my labor have outweighed this barrier.

Call me crazy, but I believe my talent and passion behind that camera have been strengthened from my hesitation to talk in front of large crowds of people.

I know public speaking is not my strength, so I made sure that I’m good at everything else. So far, it’s worked out for me. Find your strengths, work on them and become the best if not better.

Lastly, I apologize to anyone who has had to hear me talk about cameras for an hour straight — it’s a habit.

“If you can’t be used, you’re useless. Just don’t let them use you till you’re all used up.”

-Kanye West