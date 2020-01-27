OPINION: Should you live on campus? Here are the pros and cons

The courtyard outside of Shocker Hall sits empty, waiting for freshmen with skateboards, guitars, and picnic blankets to keep it company.

Finding a college is tough. Deciding if a program is good enough for you, if the tuition is worth it, and whether to travel across the country or only 20 minutes across town, is a mental journey.

For those of us who live further away from our institution of choice, we have to worry about housing. Now there are a lot of on-campus and off-campus accommodations here in Wichita. However, as a second-year student living on campus, I am going to give you a quick run down of the pros and cons of living here at Wichita State University.

Pros:

Everything is in walking distance: Living on campus helps motivate you to get up to go to class, especially on a cold snowy day. You can also attend the various extracurricular events on campus, since everything is between five and 20 minutes away from your building. Meeting new friends: Living on campus helps create friendships built into the university community. No worrying about utilities: Utilities are covered in the room cost, which makes monthly bills less stressful.

Cons:

It’s expensive: Living on campus can cost a pretty penny. Prices vary by building and room type, but it can still be a financial stressor. Roommates are basically a given: Unless you’re one of the lucky ones to get a private dorm or bedroom, you’re often stuck living with more than one person. This can be a good thing, but personalities tend to clash and rooms can be filled with tension. This is also an issue for students who are very introverted and like to be by themselves. Lack of privacy: While the buildings are equipped with personal keys and keycards for each student, privacy can be breached in several ways. The walls and floors are very thin, so your next-door neighbor can hear your shower concerts. Maintenance also has keys to all of the rooms, so if you don’t answer that knock when they first show up to the door, they will just enter — whether you’re asleep or not.

Living on campus will always have its pros and cons. College housing arrangements are not one-size-fits-all. It all depends on what type of person you are and how you want your memories to be made. Living on campus isn’t bad, but it’s not great. It’s just a part of college.