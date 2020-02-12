Weekend Preview (Feb. 13- 16)

Brady Hatter, creator of the "Shocker Love Lock Pod" art installation, assists his daughters with fastening their love locks to the installation frame last Valentine's Day.

Galentine’s Day Block Party

5-10 p.m. Thursday at the Hopping Gnome Brewing Company

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company and Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria are teaming up to create a hop-in hop-out ladies night, complete with themed activities and specials.

Live Lock Love

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the WSU Food Truck Plaza

In a tradition that began on campus last spring, head over to food truck plaza with your boo, best friends, or even your dog, to customize a lock and latch it to one of the pod sculptures built from alumni donations.

Duets for My Valentine

Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday at the Crown Uptown.

The Regina Klenjoski Dance Company is holding a night of dancing, dinner, desert, and more at the Crown Uptown Theatre on east Douglas. With local fare and gorgeous dancing, the night will leave you longing to join in -— and you can. The dance floor opens to attendees following the performances. Tickets prices range from $50-$62.50 per person.

Poetry Out Loud

10 a.m. Saturday at the Ulrich Museum

The regional poetry recitation competition put on by Poetry Out Loud is free and open to the public.

Buy Black ICT Expo

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Rhatigan Student Center

Wichita State’s Black Student Union is hosting its first Buy Black ICT Expo to shine a light on Black-owned local businesses. Join them to learn more about local entrepreneurs, enjoy free pizza, and enter a drawing. Entry is free.

Jason Aldean

7:30 p.m. Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena

Jason Aldean is bringing his WE BACK TOUR to Wichita! Tickets start at $29.50 and the doors open at 6 p.m.

Korn and Breaking Benjamin

7 p.m. Sunday at Intrust Bank Arena

Two major forces in rock join together alongside openers BONES UK to kick off their 2020 tour. Tickets start at $39 and the doors open at 6 p.m.

Speed dating at Headshots

7 p.m. Sunday at Headshots Bar & Grill

In case you didn’t get your fill of love over the weekend, Headshots Bar & Grill is holding a night of chocolates, hors d’oeuvres, and speed dating. Advance registration is required as seats are limited. Must be at least 21 years of age.