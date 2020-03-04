OPINION: Trump is a warmonger

"If we allow a lax defintion of war to dictate the morality of state violence, we're satisfied with the success of a clever warlord," writes columnist Ried Kurkerewicz.

Republicans tend to heap praise on President Donald Trump, no matter what he does, but the president sometimes receives credit from establishment Democrats and mainstream punditsfor his foreign policy decisions.

This praise comes from politicians who held power during both the Obama and Bush administrations.

Despite a recent peace deal with the Taliban, and his campaign promise to end endless wars, Trump’s foreign policy maintains Washington’s status quo.

Trump’s military only just killed Iranian General Qasam Soleimani on Iraqi soil — possibly in violation of international law, as his administration has yet to prove the “imminence” of any need for self-defense, according to UNofficials.

This leap in hostilities led to 176 civilian deaths, mostly Iranians and Canadians, when Iranian forces, on high alert, shot down a plane. On U.S. culpability in this tragedy,Iranian leadership and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agree.

The Iraqi government then demanded U.S. forces leave Iraq before Trump threatened economic sanctions harsher than those imposed on the Iranian people. Trump’s critics rightly argue that sanctions mostly hurt peaceful civilians while doing little to affect the government.

Whether or not Trump asks Congress for a declaration of war on Iran should be a well-considered constitutional issue, which an ideologically deadlocked House and Senate are unequipped to handle. This democratic paralysis should mean the U.S. conscientiously withdraws from it’s policing of the international community instead of continuing its deadly, tax-payer-funded intrusions.

Avoiding the outright declaration of war is merely a tactic to avoid the popular backlash that would ensue from calling a war a war. Trump’s proposed increase to the already unprecedented military budget is a clear indicator of his intentions.

The laundry list of Trump-induced international violence is long. Trump’s missile strikes in Syria happened before congressional authorization of the vaguer “military engagement,” which increasingly grants dictatorial military power for U.S. presidents.

Trump’s exit from the Syrian civil war left the devastated country under the influence of a bloody dictator with Russian backing.

Trump also abandoned and therefore endangered allies in the battle against ISIS, the Syrian Democratic Forces. Trump says the remaining troops are there to “protect oil.”

Trump’srecent peace plan for Palestine leaves tension in the region unabated and Palestinians without recourse for the Israeli occupation, as reported by the Guardian.

In North Korea, the tyrannical leadership remains entrenched and continues bomb tests, even as Trump praises dictator Kim Jung Un.

Trump also sold $8 million in arms to the monarchs in Saudi Arabia, who used these weapons to aid in the killing of thousands of civilians in the horrifying civil war in Yemen.

The president does not deserve credit for stagnating international conflicts with cynical, politically motivated carnage. If we allow a lax definition of war to dictate the morality of state violence, we’re satisfied with the success of a clever warlord.