Weekend Preview (March 5-8)

WSU Jazz Arts Ensemble II and Guitar Ensemble

7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Duerksen Fine Arts Center

Ya like jazz? If so, you’ll definitely enjoy Wichita State’s jazz and guitar ensembles and their performances of classic and modern jazz, and a multitude of other styles. Students can receive free tickets, and general admission is $12.

Disney On Ice

Thursday through Sunday at Intrust Bank Arena

Craving nostalgia or looking for something to do with the whole family? Disney on Ice is bringing beloved characters new and old to Wichita this weekend. Whether your memories are classic Mickey and Minnie or Elsa and Moana, you’re sure to make new ones along the way.

Performance times are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Music Theatre for Young People presents ‘Peter Pan’

Friday through Sunday at Century II Mary Jane Teall Theatre

This timeless Broadway musical will delight audiences young and old with the story of Peter Pan and his beloved fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell. With its iconic music, you’re sure to be humming the beat all the way to Neverland (or at least your car).

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Adult tickets start at $12.

Magician Daniel Martin

7 p.m. Friday in the CAC Theatre

Daniel Martin brings a high-energy performance full of “sleight of hand and hilarious sleight of mouth.” Prepared to be simultaneously amazed and enthused.

Entry is free to Wichita State students with their Shocker ID. There are no advance ticket sales, but checks and cash will be accepted at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Dance Odyssey Celebration

7 p.m. Saturday at the Crown Uptown

Amira Dance Productions presents its 45th annual show as a celebration of its sapphire anniversary. Enjoy various world and cultural dances, from bellydancing to K-pop.

Advance tickets start at $25 and doors open at 6 p.m.

Faculty artist series feature faculty composers

7:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday in Wiedemann Hall

Enjoy the works of faculty musiciansDean Roush, Walter Mays, Aleks Sterndeld-Dunn, and David Macdonald in an evening of solo and chamber music.

WSU students can request a free ticket. Paid tickets are $12.