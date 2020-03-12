GALLERY: The day March (Madness) stood still. Wichita State’s initial reactions in Fort Worth

Morgan Anderson, Photo Editor|March 12, 2020
Morgan Anderson is The Sunflower's photo editor.
Galleries
Men's Basketball
GALLERY: Wichita State washes away Tulsa, finish regular season 23-8
GALLERY: Shocker wash away Green Wave, up winning streak to 2 games
Day in the Life
Going the extra mile: WSU grad student uses rideshare apps to forge personal connections
Arts & Culture
PHOTOS: Roxy’s Downtown Theatre presents “The Wiz”
Opinion
Time to argue: Here’s why one of these teams will definitely win the Super Bowl
