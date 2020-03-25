Number of positive Sedgwick County COVID-19 cases jumps to 10

As of this morning, the number of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County has gone from four to 10. The six new positive cases were announced yesterday.

Cases five, six and seven are all males, two over the age of 60 and one under. Only one does not have a history of travel outside the county. The health department is currently investigating all their possible contacts. All three cases are currently under home isolation.

The last three cases are currently still under investigation.

Currently there are 98 positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Kansas and 46,481 in the United States. Two deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the state of Kansas.

Sedgwick County is now under a stay-at-home order.