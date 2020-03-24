Sedgwick County health director signs stay-at-home order

Chairman Pete Meitzner announces during a March 24 briefing that the county health director has signed a stay-at-home order.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Sedgwick County Health Director Garold Minns has signed the stay-at-home order recommended to him last night by the county commission.

The stay-at-home order mandates that all community members stay at home except to engage in essential activities.

“If you’re an essential business, then you are okay to continue as an essential business,” Chair Pete Meitzner said. “The list [of essential businesses] is quite large.”

The stay-at-home order has a list of 26 exceptions, including grocery and liquor stores and healthcare.

Chair Pete Meitzner also said that essential businesses should encourage employees who can work from home to do so.

“This is not a lockdown or a shutdown . . . This is an encouragement to stay at home,” Meitzner said at yesterday’s special meeting.

The order will go into effect tomorrow and lasts 30 days. The county will hold a news briefing at 1 p.m. today.