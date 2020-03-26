We’re still partying, just online

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to change how we deal with our daily lives, creative people are finding ways to keep busy and active during this self-isolation period.

One major development that’s taking over social media timelines is the use of the live option on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well the use of streaming services such as Twitch.

I’m here to give you the rundown on how we can still have fun and keep the party going by way of social media.

Celebrity livestreams

The celebrities are bored. Even though they have the privilege to be in isolation in mansions with more material things than the average person needs, not all celebrities are being super cringy and making videos reciting the words of “Imagine” by John Lennon or clapping into the distance as support to those who are working in the medical field.

There are actually celebrities who are taking time to have fun with their fans, most via Instagram and Facebook Live. Artists such as Jojo, John Legend, and Oh Wonder are doing daily concerts or sessions to entertain fans during these uncertain times.

Certain artists have even put on full concerts, such as the Someone Said singer Swae Lee, who had a mic, DJ, and a soundtrack while on live. He even brought “fans on stage” by allowing them to join in the live and rock out with him.

Other celebs, such as athletes, decided to use their gaming skills to do livestream tournaments on streaming services. It’s slightly ironic how many of these players have turned to streaming, especially when New Orleans Pelicans Forward Josh Hart got heat for streaming pre-pandemic. Nevertheless, players have found a way to entertain themselves and other gaming enthusiasts.

Timeline parties

Timeline parties can be hard to find, but when you do find them, it’s an experience. Timeline parties are usually hosted by DJs who set up streaming on different platforms and play a set for the night.

People who “attend” these parties are usually on social media hyping up the event or yelling out lyrics in full caps with the use of gifs. I, myself have attended a few and even opened the doors for one party.

This brings a different dynamic, as many people love to be in club spaces, dancing and having a good time with each other. In this case, you might be dancing with yourself (or whomever you’re isolating with), but with the opportunity to act and use language, it feels like you’re right on the dancefloor.

Hidden gems

This moment also gives up-and-coming artists of all forms of arts the opportunity to showcase their talents. By exploring different artists’ lives, you’re not only having fun now, but are supporting someone who might be struggling during this time.

When it comes to finding the right party or concert to attend, the best option is to just scroll through your social media. If you have a favorite underground artist or DJ friend that you feel needs to get the exposure, just tell them about what’s happening and hopefully, they’ll jump on the wave.

So grab your bottle of water and cup of vitamin C, because we’re partying online tonight.