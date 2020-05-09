Farewell from Goldsmith: Thank you, Wichita State

It is time for my graduation from Wichita State University. It wasn’t the way I planned on ending my undergraduate experience, but it doesn’t take away from all the things I have experienced during my time in Wichita.

My time at WSU started in the fall of 2017, when I transferred to the university after a family move. I was very excited about the new opportunity.

It has surpassed all of my expectations — selecting WSU was a decision I am glad I made. I have had unbelievable professors, met great friends, and grown as a student and person.

I’m originally from Tulsa, and came to WSU from Wisconsin-La Crosse. I may not be from around here, but I’ve never felt like an outsider. I credit that to the people at WSU, this university’s greatest asset.

This was the only semester I worked at The Sunflower, but I am incredibly proud to say it’s been a part of my college experience. I have been reading this newspaper for years, and to work with the great people I have worked with is an unbelievable honor. I hope I contributed something of some significance to the paper.

The Sunflower has never been more essential than it is right now. We need hard-working storytellers and people who seek the truth in our current climate. The Sunflower is full of people who fit that description.

Although with seniors leaving, I believe The Sunflower is in excellent shape. Despite many uncertainties about what the future holds, I think one thing that is certain is that The Sunflower has a young, devoted staff who will help lead the paper in years to come.

The biggest thing I have taken away from working with the members of The Sunflower is the integrity they have. I have been amazed by how much the staff cares about its readers and doing the right thing for them. They serve this community well.

As I graduate from WSU, I will cherish the memories I have made. From basketball games at Charles Koch Arena to late nights in The Sunflower newsroom — these are moments I hold on to dearly, spent with people who have made a positive impact on my life.

These are certainly challenging times, but this city and this university have faced challenging times before. I have great confidence that whenever the student body returns to campus, the university will remain strong.

I love this university very much and I am proud to say that, no matter where I end up, I will always be a Shocker.