PHOTOS: Wichita State Volleyball hosted the second Black and Yellow scrimmage

Khanh Nguyen and Kaylee Stout|October 2, 2020

VB_Scrimmage_Oct.1_WEB+%281+of+1%29
Gallery|16 Photos
Kaylee Stout / The Sunflower
Wichita State freshman Lauren McMahon celebrates after scoring the Black vs. Yellow scrimmage on Oct.1 at Koch Arena.