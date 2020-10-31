OPINION: Don’t slut shame, let me dress sexy for Halloween

Halloween is going to look different this year, but that isn’t going to stop me from dressing up and finding ways to celebrate safely.

Considering the crazy year we’ve had, Halloween seems even spookier and will definitely haunt us for a while.

However, I’m not going to let that stop me— and neither should you.

The biggest question this time of year is: what should I dress up as for Halloween? I am now 20 years old and am running out of ideas. Store bought costumes are expensive or too corny.

This year, I want something that’s going to be a conversation starter.

I’ve dressed up every single year of my life for Halloween, always in a family-friendly costume. But this year I want to embrace myself and be something sexy.

(Don’t freak out Mom, Dad and family, but your little girl isn’t little anymore. And if you don’t want to acknowledge that, please know that I love you and it’s going to be OK.)

Trying to find cheap, sexy costumes online is not an easy task, especially when you never know what you’re going to get. So my go-to is always DIY costumes and what I can get for cheap.

This year I’m leaning towards being a sexy devil. Imagine this: a body suit, tights, and devil horns. I don’t know if this will be what I end up with but it’s my mid-October idea.

I’m so excited to try something new this year especially when it’s something so empowering to my body.

However, I have a feeling that many people are going to hate how I dress and tell me to “cover up”. It wouldn’t surprise me, that’s what it’s like being a woman during Halloween and dressing how you want.

And if you’re one of those people, take in this quote from the movie “Mean Girls”: “Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it.”

Please follow this logic, and let women dress up how they want.

With Halloween being different this year and 2020 being one of the worst years in recent memory, let us enjoy our sexy costumes and leave us alone.

Halloween is fun and empowering. To be able to show my body and not feel guilty about it makes life so much better. I feel as though I am worthy of being myself.

Let women dress how they want and go on about your day, we don’t need your opinions. We are dressing for ourselves not for you or anyone else.

I want to dress sexy for Halloween because I am finally comfortable with my body. All my life I’ve hated my body and my weight but I finally understand that my body is beautiful no matter the size.

I want to show it off and feel empowered in myself. It’s my choice. It’s my decision. I love myself and want to show that to the world.

So please, when you see someone dressed up for Halloween, let them be who they want and dress how they want. Because right now happiness is minimal and we want to enjoy what we can.

Let’s make one thing clear: me dressing sexy is not a pass for you to objectify my body which is a concept that more people need to understand. I am sexy for me not for anyone else. So don’t slut shame me. Don’t say I need to be more conservative. Don’t say I’m setting a bad example.

I am doing this to empower myself. I am happy in my body. I am a woman and have the right to wear what I want.

I am going to have a spooky Halloween, dress sexy, and be happy with myself.