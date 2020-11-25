OPINION: The ‘Scammys’ snub talented artists once again

The Scammys are back at it again, snubbing platinum award winning artists and making themselves look foolish.

For some background context, the Grammy’s— or “Scammy’s” as I like to call them— nomination list was released yesterday and music enthusiasts across the nation are infuriated.

The Weeknd’s latest album “After Hours” was made up of 14 raw and heart wrenching tracks, all of which told a story. Even his music videos were linked to one another and left viewers speechless (I made the mistake of watching the official music video for “Too Late” before going to bed and I was up all night contemplating its meaning and trying to get rid of the goosebumps it left behind). On top of this, “After hours” has won several awards and yet not a single Grammy’s nomination was given.

Platinum winning boy band, BTS, has made waves across the globe, forever changing the music industry. But, just like the Weeknd, the beloved boy band was cast aside.

Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” was nominated for best pop vocal album, but it was ultimately snubbed in the album of the year category, upsetting thousands of loyal fans across the world.

But none of this is truly shocking since The Grammy’s has a history of disrespecting talented artists.

At the 59th Grammy award show, Adele won the trifecta – album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year — beating Beyoncé in all three categories. I am a huge fan of Adele, more so than a fan of Beyoncé, but even I admit that Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” deserved the title of Album of the Year. Adele herself admitted to feeling as if Beyoncé deserved the award.

At the 2018 Scammy’s, “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and featuring Justin Bieber was nominated for record of the year and for best pop duo/group performance, and yet was sent home with zero awards. “Despacito” was single-handedly the world’s biggest song of 2017. Not only did it break several records, but by the end of the year it had nearly 1.322 billion on-demand streams. This latin single deserved more respect than it was given.

The Scammy’s continue their mission to rob talented artists, especially artists of color. Society has developed past the point of needing this pathetic excuse of an award show.

If we are being honest, the Grammy’s have become a tone-deaf institution. The only reason they remain so-called “important” is because of the rich sharks running the show and the music industry. Sadly, most artists measure their success in comparison to the Grammy’s and other award shows because they have been conditioned to believe in its importance; even we as the audience have.

I, as many other fans, am largely disappointed with this year’s nomination list. As The Weeknd so eloquently put it: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”