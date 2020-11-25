OPINION: A breakdown of the best Thanksgiving foods

It’s that time of year again where the aroma of delicious foods makes you want to gobble everything in sight. (Turkey pun intended.)

It’s Thanksgiving and while it may look a little different this year, I’m still ready for the incredible food to be taking up too much room on my plate.

Every year there is always a debate on what is the best Thanksgiving food and I’m here to tell y’all what is really the best. I am a food connoisseur, meaning I know nothing about food but I know what is considered really good food.

1. My Aunt Robyn’s creamy corn – Now this is legacy no one but my family gets to enjoy but it’s been my favorite Thanksgiving food since I was a little kid. It might not seem like a top pick but let me just say this: it’s to die for. I love it with all of my soul. It is a family favorite because there are never any leftovers and it’s usually gone by the time everyone finishes grabbing their plates.

2. Dinner rolls – The most popular Thanksgiving food is my Grandma Betty’s dinner rolls. They are so devine and I can never get enough of them. They are easily a top favorite because they’re simple but amazing.

3. Mashed potatoes and gravy – Potatoes in general are delicious and when you mash ‘em up and add a little gravy, it’s heaven. It’s a staple because you can also eat it with your turkey and ham!

4. Turkey – An oldie but a goodie. It’s an essential part of a good Thanksgiving. The prep for cooking a turkey is too much for my brain to handle, but my family can make some good turkey.

5. Pie – I know this is technically dessert, but it’s still an important part of Thanksgiving. Pumpkin pie, peanut butter pie, apple pie, all the desserts deserve to be awarded because they are the part I look forward to on my second trip to the kitchen.

6. Stuffing – This one might seem lower in the line-up than it should, I can get down with some stuffing. It goes good with everything and just adds that Thanksgiving feel to a meal.

7. Deviled eggs – This food is special to me because every year I get to make them with my Grandma Marcia. It’s been a tradition and I’m sad that this year I won’t get to do it with her. But in light of that, I am honoring them by putting them on this list. They hold a special place in my heart.

8. Ham – Another classic that can’t be resisted. It’s perfect to put with other foods and that about sums it up.

9. Casseroles – There are so many different types of casseroles, but the main one is a classic green bean casserole. My family always serves them in the same dishes every year and I can always tell what the food is just by seeing the dish pattern.

10. Veggie trays – My last one on the list is something my part of the family brings to the dinner. We gather all the veggies and some fruits with dressings and gather them all into bowls. It’s amazing because they’re small finger foods. My favorite is the black olives. All the kids in my family will put the olives on the tips of their fingers and eat them that way. Is that normal or weird? I don’t care. It’s tradition.

I might not be able to eat everything on this list because of social distancing guidelines, but I am thankful for all of them. I hope you all enjoy a safe Thanksgiving and eat lots of delicious food!