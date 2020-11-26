Nightengale: What I’m thankful for during the pandemic

As we approach the end of 2020, I’ve found myself spending a lot of time thinking about what there is to be thankful for. This year has been a weird one, and even though it would be easy to focus on all of the things that were missing this year due to the pandemic, I think it’s more important than ever to focus on all of the things that I’m thankful for.

I’m the most thankful that none of my loved ones have had their health severely impacted by COVID-19. I can’t imagine what it would be like to not be able to visit a loved one in the hospital. I am grateful that I haven’t had that experience that so many others have had to go through.

I’m thankful for my close circle of family and friends. While I have lost touch with many people over the past couple of months, this experience has taught me to appreciate the people in my life for their presence and all of the ways that they make me happy.

I’m thankful that I have had the opportunity to realize how important people are to my happiness. I look forward to the moment when we are able to reconnect with old friends, and I hope that I never take for granted the ability to gather together and make memories with friends.

I’m grateful that I have a job that allows me to work from home most of the time, and all of the coworkers I have been able to build friendships with. =I couldn’t have imagined a better welcome to Wichita State.

I’m grateful for the simple things that many of us take for granted. Access to food, water, wi-fi, and a bed to sleep in at night are things that everyone should have, but sadly don’t. I am lucky to have a support system that provides me these things, with nothing expected in return. I don’t know if I would’ve been able to make it through this semester without the unwavering support of my parents.

This year has been hard for so many people for so many reasons. Sometimes it feels like the bad things just keep piling on top of each other, and it’s hard not to lose hope for a better tomorrow.

This year has made me realize that even though a lot of things feel wrong and unfair, people have the ability to survive the worst circumstances and come out on top stronger than ever. I’ve learned a lot of things about life, and what is really important to me.

I can’t wait for the day when I can go out in public without fear of catching COVID-19. When I can hug my friends and family and go out to dinner with them without a worry in the world. I hope that everyone can have these same learning experiences, so that we can come out of the pandemic and never stop being grateful for the little things.

Until that day, I will continue to be focused on the things that I have instead of the things that I don’t have. I hope that everyone can do this, so that we can come out of this pandemic stronger than we ever were before. By doing this, hopefully we can look back on this time as a period of growth instead of a period of hopelessness.