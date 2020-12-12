Cade Cunningham’s late three-pointer seals Cowboys’ victory

Wichita State sophomore Tyson Etienne looks to drive pass OSU freshman Cade Cunningham during the game at Charles Koch Arena on Dec.12.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team fell to Oklahoma State 67-64 as the Cowboys’ Cade Cunningham hit a three-pointer with 10 seconds left. With the loss, the Shockers fall to 1-2 on the season.

After a back and forth first half, Oklahoma State was able to use a late run to take a 40-34 lead into the locker room. Tyson Etienne led the way offensively in the first half scoring nine of his 19 points in the first 20 minutes of play.

The second half was close throughout with the game tied heading into the final minute. Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham was able to secure the victory for the Cowboys with a three-pointer in the final 10 seconds. Dexter Dennis’ buzzer-beater three-pointer would not fall as time expired.

The Shockers’ backcourt was able to lead the way offensively once again as Etienne and Alterique Gilbert combined for 33 points. Morris Udeze was also able to contribute 10 points.

The Shockers were able to limit the top recruit in the country, Cade Cunningham to only seven points. Coming into the game, Cunningham was averaging over 20 points per game. Cunningham also didn’t attempt a shot in the second half.

For the game, WSU shot 38% on 21-55 from the field. As a team, the Shockers shot 5-23 from behind the arc against the Cowboys.

Isaac Likekele led OSU with 14 points.

Up next, the Shockers will head to Tulsa to begin conference play on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU