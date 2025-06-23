Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Shocker volleyball releases 2025 schedule

Owen Prothro, ReporterJune 23, 2025
Kristy Mace
Brooklyn Leggett and her teammates celebrate after scoring a point in the third set on Oct. 6. Wichita State took the third set against Rice 25-22.

Wichita State’s volleyball team released its schedule for the 2025 season Monday morning. The Shockers will open their season at home for the first time in 18 years against Kennesaw State, whom they bested twice in 2024.

Wichita State hosts its home tournament, the Shocker Volleyball Classic, from Aug. 29-31 at Charles Koch Arena to kick off the 2025 campaign. The team plays in three other tournaments before starting their conference schedule on Sept. 28 against UAB on the road.

The Shockers will play 28 regular-season games leading up to the American Athletic Conference Championship from Nov. 21-23. Seven of the team’s non-conference opponents ended last year in the top 100 of the NCAA RPI rankings, including Kansas (14), BYU (24) and Arkansas (73). Wichita State finished last season at No. 68 in the RPI rankings.

Below is Wichita State’s full schedule for the 2025 season:

 

