PHOTOS: Wichita State defeated Emporia State, 73-57
The Wichita State men’s basketball team defeated Emporia State on Friday with a score of 73-57. The Shockers were able to take a 19-point lead after the first half. Morris Udeze led the way for WSU at the half, tallying 14 of his 18 points in the first 20 minutes of play. Udeze finished 7-7 from the field.
Khanh Nguyen is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Born and raised in Vietnam, Khanh started his journey in the U.S at 16 year old as an exchange student...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.