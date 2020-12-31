Shockers take fourth straight win, defeat Newman

Junior Dexter Dennis dribbles up the court in the Shockers’ game against Newman University on Dec. 30 inside Charles Koch Arena.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team defeated Newman on Wednesday by a score of 81-43.

The Shockers were dominate in the first half and took 16 points before Newman was able to get on the scoreboard. After 20 minutes of play, WSU took a 46-18 lead into the locker room.

WSU was able to continue the momentum in the second half, outscoring the Jets 35-25 in the final 20 minutes of play.

The Shockers made a change in their starting lineup as freshman Ricky Council IV replaced senior Trey Wade. Council IV tallied eight points and three rebounds in his first career start. Wade scored four points and six rebounds off the bench.

Isaiah Poor Bear Chandler was effective off the bench, tallying 11 points off the bench. WSU outscored Newman 41-9 in bench points for the game.

WSU shot 49% (33-67) and 36% on three-pointers (8-22). The Shockers had two different players finish in double figures — Dexter Dennis and Poor Bear-Chandler.

WSU was able to control the glass, outrebounding Newman 43-36. The Shockers outscored the Jets 44-26 in points in the paint.

Redshirt junior Joel Boyce led the Jets with 10 points.

The Shockers will next travel to Oxford, MS to take on Missisppi on Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN±.