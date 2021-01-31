PHOTOS: Wichita State 93 – UCF 88 | Jan. 30, 2021

Shockers utilize late rally to overtime 93-88 victory over UCF in Charles Koch Area. Sophomore Tyson Etienne scored a career-high 29 points, 21 came in the second half and overtime.  With WSU’s victory, they improve to 9-4 on the season and 5-2 in conference play. The Shockers currently sit in second place in the AAC.  The Shockers will next face off against Tulane on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Khanh Nguyen|January 31, 2021

Wichita State sophomore Tyson Etienne follows through a 3 point shot during the game against UCF at Charles Koch Arena on Jan. 30.