PHOTOS: Wichita State 93 – UCF 88 | Jan. 30, 2021
Shockers utilize late rally to overtime 93-88 victory over UCF in Charles Koch Area. Sophomore Tyson Etienne scored a career-high 29 points, 21 came in the second half and overtime. With WSU’s victory, they improve to 9-4 on the season and 5-2 in conference play. The Shockers currently sit in second place in the AAC. The Shockers will next face off against Tulane on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Khanh Nguyen is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Born and raised in Vietnam, Khanh started his journey in the U.S at 16 year old as an exchange student...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.