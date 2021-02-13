REVIEW: Taylor Swift’s nostalgic re-recorded ‘Love Story’ shows maturity and growth

Anyone who knows me knows I LOVE Taylor Swift.

I remember twelve-year-old me dancing in my kitchen to “Love Story”, dreaming about the day that prince charming would break all barriers and sweep me off my feet.

And now, nineteen-year-old me gets to relive those emotions and dance in her kitchen once again.

Swift has been through a lot over the past couple of years. After her deal with Big Machine Records expired, Swift signed a new deal with a separate record label— one who would allow her to have ownership of all of her master’s recordings. But shortly after, her old record label was sold to Scooter Braun, someone who she claimed bullied her all throughout her career. So now that her record label was sold to him, all her master’s recordings were as well.

But by re-recording her hits, Swift claims her power back.

I’m going to be honest, I was a little worried about her re-recordings. Her old albums hold a special place in my heart, and I was scared that the re-recordings would lose the nostalgia that is connected to all of them.

But I was wrong. Taylor Swift’s new “Love Story”— which was released Friday— brought back the same emotions that the old one did. While it’s very similar and some regular listeners (those who aren’t die-hard Swifties) might not tell the difference, anyone who has followed Swift for a long time can hear the difference in her voice. Her once child-like soft voice has grown into a bolder mature voice, but the feelings we get from hearing it remain the same.

Even though it’s not a new song and I’ve listened to the old one countless amounts of times— I still have this one on repeat as if it’s a brand new song and I’m trying to learn it word for word.

So, to sum it all up, Swift may have had a hard couple of years, but this song showed everyone that she is not backing down. She has worked hard to get where she is, and she’s not going to let anyone take that away.

The full re-recorded version of the album “Fearless” will be released April 9, and until then, you bet I’ll be dancing in my kitchen jamming out to “Love Story” waiting until I can re-live the entire album in a new and exciting way.