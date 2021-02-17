What+you+need+to+know+about+student+tickets

With the school year now in full swing, the same can be said for sporting events. All tuition-paying students are allowed to attend sporting events free of charge through student fees.

For men’s basketball games student tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are sold out. All students need when picking up tickets is a valid Wichita State student ID.

Students also have the opportunity to purchase two guest tickets for $30 each. The ticket office will no longer accept multiple IDs from one student. The remaining tickets that aren’t obtained 48 hours in advance are released to the general public.

Tickets are more than they have been in recent years, due to the pandemic. The total allotment changes on a game-by-game basis in conjunction with the Sedgwick County guidelines. The maximum allotment for the student section will be 30%. Currently, there are 250 student tickets available to be picked up for games.

As the schedule only has three men’s basketball home games scheduled for the remainder of the season. The game against Memphis on Feb. 18 can be picked up starting on Feb. 11 and students can pick up tickets for the games against Houston (Feb. 25) and Southern Methodist (Feb. 28) on Feb. 18. All tickets can be picked up at the Charles Koch Arena Ticket Office.

Women’s Basketball and Volleyball can also be picked up at Charles Koch Arena but will need to be picked up on the day of the event. Similar to men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball have 250 student tickets available for pickup.

Baseball tickets can be picked up at the Eck Stadium and softball tickets at Wilkins Stadium at their respective ticket offices. Similar to men’s basketball, all tickets are free of charge with a valid WSU student ID. The athletic department is still waiting for capacity limits for baseball and softball, so the amount of student tickets is to be determined.