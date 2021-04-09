PHOTOS: Wichita State wins sixth straight | April. 9, 2021

Wichita State takes Game 1 vs. Houston in the four-game series.

Monique Gaines|April 9, 2021

Wichita+State+junior+Bailee+Nickerson+slides+onto+homebase+during+the+game+against+Houston+at+Wilkins+Stadium+on+April+9%2C+2021.

Monique Gaines/ The Sunflower

Wichita State junior Bailee Nickerson slides onto homebase during the game against Houston at Wilkins Stadium on April 9, 2021.

IMG_6229
Gallery|12 Photos
Monique Gaines/ The Sunflower
Wichita State junior Bailee Nickerson slides onto homebase during the game against Houston at Wilkins Stadium on April 9, 2021.