Qua+Grant+commits+to+Wichita+State

Wichita State landed its second commitment of the spring recruitment period on Tuesday, Divison-II transfer Qua Grant announced his decision to come to WSU.

Grant, a 6’1 guard, played the last three seasons at West Texas A&M, a Divison-II program. He averaged 22.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the field this past season. Grant was awarded with First Team All-Lone Star Conference and Lone Star Conference All-Defensive Team for his performance last season.

Grant adds some much needed depth to the point guard position after losing Trevin Wade. The Shockers are still awaiting a decision from Alterique Gilbert. Grant has two years of eligibility remaining at the collegiate level.

With Grant’s commitment, the Shockers are down to four scholarships left for the upcoming season.