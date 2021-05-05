Farewell from Baker: Sports reporter takes ‘great pride’ in time spent at The Sunflower

At the conclusion of the spring 2019 semester, I made the decision to transfer to Wichita State. I didn’t know what the future had in store for me when I made that decision back then, however my experience at Wichita State has shattered all the expectations I had.

During my one year working with The Sunflower, I served as a sports reporter. I took great pride in covering Shocker athletics to the best of my ability. I am from Wichita and I know what Shocker athletics means to the Shocker community.

My favorite memory from my time at Wichita State was traveling to Indianapolis with the Sports Editor of The Sunflower Sean Marty to cover Shocker basketball in the NCAA Tournament. Although our Shockers lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Drake Bulldogs in the First Four round 53-52, this experience was enjoyable and a fantastic learning experience.

That memory is just one of countless memories I have made while attending this great school. Unfortunately, COVID-19 spoiled my senior year and I did not get to have a true senior year sitting in the classroom, hanging out with my friends and watching Shocker basketball in a jam packed Charles Koch Arena.

Having said that, I made the most out of my senior year. My college days might be numbered, but I will always remember the great times I had.

Working for The Sunflower this past year has been such a joy. This experience has been beneficial for me in my pursuit of a career in broadcast journalism. I have met and worked with amazing people that have unlimited potential in every aspect of life.

I would highly recommend anyone with an interest in journalism to work for The Sunflower. The journalism experience you gain while working for The Sunflower is second to none on campus. The Sunflower helped me become better in every aspect of journalism.

I have made lifelong friendships at Wichita State. I will look back fondly on my days as a Shocker. Looking back, I am glad I made the decision to transfer to Wichita State; it was a journey unlike any other.

I strongly feel that Wichita State has better prepared me for life ahead.

As I move on to the next chapter of my life, I will always be proud to say I am an alumnus of Wichita State University. Once a Shocker, always a Shocker! Farewell.