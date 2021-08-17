Freshmen: Here’s how to survive your first year

Desks at WSU have different signage promoting social distancing throughout campus. COVID-19 will affect the layout of classrooms.

Starting something new is always scary. Especially when it happens to be your freshman year of college.

This year may look a little different for college students, but there are many things that can help you get through. Here are some tips for freshmen, as you start a new chapter in your lives.

Go to any event that interests you

It can be hard to make friends at first, but joining clubs, sororities and fraternities, and participating in other fun activities around campus are great ways to meet people who have the same interests as you.

Although some of these events will be held virtually this year, it is important to remember that every other freshman is in the same boat as you. They are all looking to make friends and learn more about themselves along the way.

Take time for your mental health

This tip can be hard for college students. We often put our own health aside to pull an all-nighter and finish the three papers due the next day or get up at 6 a.m. to work an extra shift before class.

While all those things may be normal for college students, prioritizing your mental health should also become a norm. Give yourself a moment each day to relax and take time for your own health and happiness. Afterwards, you will feel more refreshed and focused.

Go to your in-person classes, if you feel comfortable enough to do so

As many college students found over this past year, learning over zoom is not always the same as learning in a classroom. The communication and connections that are formed in an in-person class are just not as easy over the computer.

Of course, doing whatever is best for your safety and health is top-priority, but if you are comfortable going to class, you could have a more engaging learning experience.

Don’t be afraid to try something new

College is the perfect time to branch out and find new things that interest you. There are so many opportunities around campus to discover different foods, music, sports, and hobbies. All you have to do is to take the leap and try them.

One of the most important things to remember about college is that it can definitely be hectic and stressful at times, but it can also be a fun, life-changing journey. Learning to embrace the difficulties along the way can help you survive your freshman year.