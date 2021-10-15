OPINION: I believe the Zodiac Killer was discovered

Late last week, the Zodiac Killer was allegedly identified. Was he really found and who exactly is the Zodiac Killer?

The Zodiac Killer is from Northern California. He killed at least five people from the year 1968 through 1969. The only reason the area knew the name of “Zodiac” was because he wrote “Zodiac Killer” on taunting cards and letters which he addressed to the San Francisco Bay Area’s press.

The letter was ineligible because he wrote using astrological symbols and signs. He also told the press he had killed over 37 individuals.

I believe he killed for attention. He created a game in his sick mind. He got away with all of these murders without anyone knowing who he was. That is why he was dropping “hints” on his true identity. The Zodiac Killer must have gotten a thrill from seeing his name in headlines, conspiracy theories, and even the movie “Zodiac” starring Robert Downey Jr.

Over 50 years later, the San Francisco Bay Area believes they have identified the Zodiac Killer.

No, the killer was not Ted Cruz, as some people made a conspiracy theory about. Instead, the killer has been allegedly identified as Gary Francis Poste.

Poste was a former member of the United States Airforce. Poste is believed to be the killer because he has the same scar on his forehead as the police sketch. Now, many individuals have scars; however, within the letters and symbols that were sent to the police, it has been proven you can spell out Gary Francis Poste in the symbols.

Unfortunately, Poste cannot be arrested and questioned because he passed away at the age of 80 in 2018. Because there is not enough evidence to connect Poste and the Zodiac Killer the FBI has dismissed all evidence. The case remains unsolved to this day.

I believe that Poste was the Zodiac Killer. Maybe it is for closure, or maybe I just believe what I read on the internet, but I believe in the evidence. I believe that being able to spell Poste’s name is proof for questioning. Although he is deceased and cannot be brought in for questioning, I believe because his photographs and name match the description, Gary Francis Poste is guilty.