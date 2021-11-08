Pleasant comes back to where it all started

Starting his first year as a forward for Wichita State, junior Joe Pleasant never imagined life would lead him back to Kansas, where he played high school basketball at Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park, Kan.

“I’ve been in this gym multiple times from high school to playing in it my sophomore year,” Pleasant said. “It’s just ironic that I’m here now playing for Wichita.”

Pleasant’s collegiate career started out at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, where he played for the last three seasons. Pleasant is coming off his best season to date, scoring 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

After helping lead Abilene Chrsitain to victory in the NCAA tournament against No. 3 seed Texas last season, Pleasant believes he can bring his energy and effort to the Shockers this season.

“I always go 100 percent no matter what it is I’m doing,” Pleasant said. “From a skill level, I feel like I can bring some versatility to help this team.”

Despite his initial nervousness as a transfer player for Wichita State this season, Pleasant said the team has been welcoming.

“We mesh together,” Pleasant said. “It’s definitely been welcoming—definitely a good experience.”

Pleasant said he wanted to come to Wichita State because of his desire to challenge himself and Head Coach Isaac Brown, with whom he felt a connection with.

“It was just the next part of my journey. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone because that’s where you grow the most,” Pleasant said. “I was thinking what’s the next step—the next challenge. What can help me grow the most as a basketball player.”

Brown said Pleasant will play a lot of minutes in games for the Shockers this season.

“Big-time player. High basketball IQ. He can play multiple positions. “He’s an experienced guy who’s been to the NCAA tournament and won a conference championship,” Brown said. “I’m just so excited to have him in the program. He’s a great defender, a great stationary shooter, a guy that can score it on the low block, and a guy that can run offense.”