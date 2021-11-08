Sophomore Carla Budane ready for a normal year

Freshman Carla Budane poses for a photo during media day on Oct. 13 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Sophomore Carla Budane has never experienced a normal season with Wichita State.

Originally from Mozambique, Budane joined the women’s basketball team in the middle of the season last year.

“It was hard because I came in the middle of the season and during Covid so I am excited to experience a normal season, but I think I’m doing good with adjusting to the change,” Budane said.

Budane, jersey number 14, is the youngest of five. She played for the Mozambique National Team and played in the FIBA U19 World Cup last year.

Since coming to Wichita State, Budane has come to learn that the culture is different.

“I’ve been learning so much here in the United States because the culture is totally different than Mozambique,” Budane said.

Budane said it was a little difficult to adjust to the language barrier because the official language of Mozambique.

Although she loves her home country and the values that come with her, she is noticing that the culture here has its perks.

“I love the difference in culture in the United States,” Budane said.

Budane made her debut against Temple where she made four points and a rebound in 11 minutes.

Budane played in 10 games last season where she set a season high with six points and four rebounds in 12 minutes against Tulsa.

This will be Budane’s first complete season beginning with the offseason.

“I think I’ve improved a lot during the offseason, I have been working out and going to the weight room every day,” Budane said.

Budane believes that the team has been a key to helping her adjust to the change.

“The team has been very helpful to me, since I got here they have helped me outside and inside of the court,” Budane said.

They have helped her navigate her way on the team as well as giving her advice for classes.

“The team has been very good to me,” Budane said.