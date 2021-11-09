OPINION: The importance of gaining inspiration from others

A university is a place where we are working in close relations with a diverse range of people with different outlooks on life. Now’s the time to communicate, share and gain inspiration from one another. Let’s have meaningful conversations with people so we can better ourself, one another and the world.

This past Friday, I had the honor to sit down with the Fairmount College Student Advisory Committee to discuss opportunities for liberal arts and sciences majors. There were people from different backgrounds sitting together trying to create opportunity.

I felt so grateful for the invitation to join and be a part of that meeting because it inspired and motivated me to push harder, learn more and continue to invest time in learning about developing opportunities on campus. I realized there was so much I didn’t know about the university, and it energized me to not relent and keep pursuing what I find passion in.

Throughout the meeting, brilliant ideas and conversations were shared, but my own ideas that were completely unrelated to the topic also came to mind. Ideas for papers, a poem or even an interesting book plot. Now, these aren’t all going to be developed anytime soon, and honestly maybe never. However, that’s not the point.

The point is I had these ideas and thoughts because of the conversations I was a part of. These ideas can develop into other ideas, and then there’s a continuum of intention and purpose in mind.

More ideas, more opportunities, more events and more conversations about things that matter. Because conversations are the start of inspiration, and then end of indolence. However, I don’t think conversation itself is the cause of inspiration. I think stimulating conversation with people that are smarter than you. They lead you to learn more and prompt you to do better.

We need to surround ourselves with people who know more and are willing to share. It’s humbling to be reminded of what you don’t know. You being on campus is already the start of surrounding yourself with inspirational people.

This leads to another important aspect of the column — talk to your professors. Ask them about the research they may be doing or books they may be writing. If they’re not that’s fine, but more than likely you have one teacher who is working on a project unrelated to class. Engage in conversations with them and gain insight on their thought process.

There’s so much to learn at Wichita State that has nothing to do with classes. Learn from groups and organizations, read the newspaper (great job, you’re doing that), stay involved with what’s happening on campus, not only for shocker pride but to gain inventiveness that leads you to action.

Change may be slow, but it has to start somewhere. And I believe it starts with conversation.

Think of why social media is so big now in marketing and advertising, it allows people to have conversations right there on the post — conversations are fuel for ideas.

Even if you don’t agree with people on topics, you can gain new information, perspective and ideas by talking to people with different viewpoints.

Nothing motivates me more than being surrounded by people that want to make a difference. People that see the world not how it is, but how it could be.

The university is a drawing board, and you hold the pen to create your picture. So talk with people, have ideas, and have yourself be a part of the open flow of inspiration that is taking place at WSU.