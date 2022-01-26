OPINION: Work smarter not harder — Take a pre-session class

For the first couple years of my college education, I only took classes in the fall and spring semesters and would spend my summers with only a part-time job to occupy my time. It wasn’t until I came to Wichita State and had no choice but to start taking two week long pre-session courses, that I realized that they are a much more efficient way to complete credits.

Don’t get me wrong. I think it’s important that students take the time that they need for a well-deserved break. But when you examine the amount of work that is fit into a two-week course, and how it equates to the same amount of credit hours as a 16-week course, you will quickly see that it is sometimes a more valuable way to spend your time.

One of my favorite things about pre-session courses is that all of the unnecessary assignments — or, what I like to call the “fluff” — are cut out. Two-week courses only allow time for the most important assignments and topics.

In terms of absorbing material from a course, pre-session courses allow you to focus all of your energy on one or possibly two courses for a two-week span, and you will come out of the course with more knowledge.

Pre-session classes also allow you to get a harder class out of the way before the semester starts which can dramatically decrease your workload and mental stress. If you are trying to get those last few credits before graduating, I highly recommend taking at least one pre-session course.

Pre-session classes might feel exhausting while you are taking them. After you get past the two weeks, I can almost guarantee that you will have no regrets, be happy with completing the course and soon forget the fast-paced nature and stress of a shortened course. Pre-session classes allow you to work smarter, not harder.

Pre-session classes are also a great way to slowly readjust to a new semester. Instead of just being thrown in, you slowly submerge into learning again and will feel much more prepared for the semester. It can suck getting less time off, but in the long run it may even save you from taking another semester to finish up your degree.

Time is valuable when you’re a college student. You don’t want to be in school for any longer than you have to. If you ever have the opportunity, take a pre-session course and I promise you will not regret it.